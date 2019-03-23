Ninvalle takes AMBC vice-president position

WHEN the dust settled following the Congress of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) last Friday in Panama, Guyanese Steve Ninvalle emerged as one of the vice-presidents of the body.

Ninvalle, president of Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), was elected to the prestigious position and will hold the office for four years.

The AMBC governs amateur boxing in the Caribbean, North, South and Central America and is one of five Confederations affiliated to the world governing body AIBA.

In a telephone interview from Panama City, Ninvalle declared that his election underlines the growing confidence the international boxing fraternity is placing on the Caribbean.

“My election to Vice-President is indicative of renewed confidence placed in the Caribbean and our ability to administrate. My intention is to use the new office to promote further development of the sport not only in the Caribbean but also throughout the Americas,” Ninvalle said.

The recent elevation to the AMBC hierarchy follows two other important positions that the boxing trailblazer received this year.

The GBA boss was elected Chairman of the Caribbean Steering Committee in January, and last month was appointed Chairman of AIBA Youth Commission.

According to Ninvalle the recent achievements were only possible through the “solid and unflinching” backing he received from Caribbean countries.

“It is my humble opinion that countries in CARICOM and other parts of the Caribbean constitute one of, if not the most unified block in boxing. It is only through this sustained united approach that we were, and will be able to achieve more. We have indeed remained true to our motto of One Voice, One Goal, One Caribbean.”

Meanwhile, two other Caribbean administrators were elected to the AMBC executive on Friday. Attorney-at-Law Leyla Jackson of Cayman Islands and Dr Debra Stephen-John were voted in as Executive Committee Members.