ERC urges tolerance

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) said it remains cognisant of the current political situation in Guyana and is urging maturity and tolerance during this period.

“As we traverse this period, the commission, like all Guyanese, desires the prevailing calm to remain a hallmark in a demonstration of our ability as a people to resolve our challenges in a mature way. This would ensure that the welfare of our dear nation and all Guyanese be placed foremost,” the ERC said in release.

The commission “therefore takes this opportunity to remind all involved of the need to exercise utmost care to not exacerbate tensions and incite; to be tolerant of our differences and the right to amicably disagree, and to demonstrate mutual respect for each other when making public utterances keeping in mind the impact of influence. Importantly, this sense of being thoroughly responsible must not be confined to meetings and the traditional media outlets, but be extended to social media as well,” the ERC said. The commission has reminded that its Monitoring Department will continue to stringently monitor

pronouncements captured through the various outlets alluded to. “Mindful of the need for maturity even in disagreement, the commission remains optimistic that time will reveal, that, as a nation, these challenges will be resolved through our common goals for peace and unity for Guyana, and Guyanese deserve nothing less.”