Crawford cops 6th Annual Star Party Rentals cycling title

YOUNG Berbician cyclist Romello Crawford once again was top of the podium, continuing his amazing run of form, this time capturing the feature Schoolboys & Invitational 35-lap race of the sixth Annual Star Party Rentals 11-race cycling meet.

With the title up for grabs, as last year’s champion Hamzah Eastman is competing abroad, Crawford was head and shoulders above the other 20 starters. He crossed the finish line in one hour 17 minutes 21.18 seconds.

He was followed by Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith while Briton John was third, Paul Cho-Wee-Nam, Deeraj Garbarran and John Williams were fourth, fifth and sixth in that order.

The sprint prizes were shared among Griffith and Crawford who had three each while Paul DeNobrega and Dwayne Gibbs Jr bagged one apiece.

In the Veterans category, Warren ‘40’ McKay was triumphant in the Under-50 event while Junior Niles and Lear Nunes settled for second and third respectively. In the Over-50 race, Kennard Lovell was the victor ahead of second-placed Bochel Samaroo and Kevin Jeffrey.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ramsuchit was victorious on his return to cycling, copping the Juvenile event ahead of Sherwin Sampson and Steve Bhimsin who were second and third respectively.

In the BMX Boys and Girls 12-14 race, Sampson was the winner while Bhimsin and Jaheme Henry finished second and third in that order.