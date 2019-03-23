‘Court ruling establishes Gov’t is legal’

….VP Greenidge says steps to be taken to reconvene Parliament

The Government of Guyana is pleased with the decision of the Court of Appeal regarding the no confidence motion and steps will be taken to reconvene Parliament soonest, Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge who is performing the functions of President has said.

During a televised broadcast on Friday night, Greenidge said that the decision of the court “settles the matter” which had been discussed within the public domain for months. He said the decision also brought about some level of certainty.

Greenidge said that “the majority decision established that the coalition government is legal and lawful and constitutionally remains in office without hindrance. “ He said the decision reaffirms and underscores that democracy in Guyana remains robust and strong and that the Guyanese society is making significant strides as regards its approach to “complex and difficult problems, in a mature and responsible manner.”

He said to that the decision also underscores respect for the judiciary and the separation of powers even as he appealed to the citizenry to respect the court’s decision. Greenidge said that should there be additional legal challenges at the Caribbean Court of Justice, the citizenry should remain calm as that process is completed.

“I urge all Guyanese to continue to conduct their business and go about their daily activities with the full confidence that their safety and well-being are assured, “he said. Greenidge said that arrangements will be made for Parliament to meet and conduct its business unhindered. He said that there are no barriers to the President and Cabinet moving forward as they see fit.

Greenidge said that he had discussions with representatives of the diplomatic community and in addition to explaining that there was no crisis, he assured that there exists a mechanism for problems to be resolved. He elaborated that the problem that “people were trying to turn into a crisis” turned into the willingness and ability of the political leaders to find a date for elections based upon the recommendations of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). “So there was never a crisis, in the sense that there was a problem and no mechanism was available,” he added.

He said the court has concluded that the motion for the confidence vote did not meet the requirements and therefore, he said the international community, which many have sought to question the government, has no option to recognize that there was a vote which “give rise to problems.”

He said the courts have made its decision and as such the relationship of the administration with the international community “does not have to be under a shadow.”

The Acting President said that the international agencies and those in the region were being apprised by the government of the situation. Greenidge said that Parliament has powers and the body acting upon the decision of the courts, can act as soon as it wishes, and he said the government can pass its bills while the government can go about its business.

On Friday afternoon the Court of Appeal overturned the outcome of last December’s no confidence vote in the National Assembly. Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Appeal Judge Dawn Gregory both ruled that 34 votes were necessary for an absolute majority as opposed to 33 votes. Justice Rishi Persaud ruled that the majority should be 33 votes.