Barbados beat Guyana in all four matches

REIGNING champions Barbados made it four wins from four matches in the Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup yesterday in round four at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The poor domestic structure at the female level was again evident, as the Guyanese suffered a five-wicket defeat.

The victory was first set up by the visitors’ bowlers, led by captain Hayley Matthews before Deandra Dottin smashed an unbeaten 56-ball 76, with 12 fours and a six, to complete the run chase in just 25.2 overs.

Opting to field, the defending champions produced an excellent effort in restricting the Guyanese to 159 in 42.3 overs, as they failed to bat through their full quota of overs. Extras contributed a healthy 30 runs to the total.

Earlier, the home team batters found it difficult to exploit the batting-friendly conditions, with captain Shemaine Campbelle top-scoring with 40 while Shabika Gajnabi made 24, the only two batters to pass the 20-run mark. They got little support from their other team-mates.

Off-spinner Matthews claimed 4-25, while medium pacers Dottin (2-26) and Shakera Selman (2-32) snared two wickets each in a good bowling effort.

The home team made a disastrous start with opener Sheneta Grimmond being dismissed, leg-before to Shanika Bruce without scoring, at 1-2.

After losing her opening partner Mandy Mangru (16) was joined by Campbelle, and the duo stitched together 40 runs for the second wicket.

The right-handed Mangru struck two sweetly-timed boundaries before she was removed by Shakera Selman for 16. After Mangru’s dismissal, Shabika Gajnabi joined forces with 26-year-old Campbelle to carry the momentum forward.

The right-handed Campbelle was particularly destructive as she took the attack to the bowlers to accelerate the flow of runs. However, a double blow from Deandra Dottin, saw the dismissal of both batters in the space of 13 balls.

Campbelle faced 62 balls, hitting six eye-catching boundaries, while Gajnabi’s innings lasted 45 balls for three boundaries. The duo shared a third-wicket stand of 48 runs.

The run rate never really moved up from there, with the home team losing their last six wickets for just 60 runs.

Matthews removed Lashuna Toussaint (18) and Akaze Thomspon (2), Melanie Henry (1), and Cherry Ann Fraser without scoring. Tremayne Smartt made 19 towards the back end of the innings.

The run chase started poorly for the visitors, losing both openers Danielle Small and Matthews, along with Kyshona Knight, at 28-3.

The pace-spin combination right from the start proved fruitful for the Guyanese as left-arm seamer Erva Giddings (2-52) bowled Small (4) before off-spinner Grimmond (2-23) had the dangerous Matthews (11) taken on the lone-off boundary, and Knight for two.

However, Kycia Knight and Dottin stabilised the chase in an attacking fourth-wicket stand. The pair added 91 runs in 11.4 overs, and took the game completely away from the hosts.

Knight made 45 off 45 balls, counting eight boundaries before she was caught and bowled off Thompson (1-38).

Giddings then returned for a second spell and immediately removed Aaliyah Alleyne (0), at 121-5. But at the other end, Dottin continued unperturbed to reach her fifty off just 37 balls.

The 27-year-old Dottin and Charlene Taitt (12 not out) then confirmed the formality with an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 43 runs.

The final round is billed for tomorrow. Guyana will play Windward Islands at GCC, Leeward Islands face Jamaica at Providence while Barbados play Trinidad and Tobago at Enmore to determine the winners.