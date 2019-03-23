Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Women’s Super50

T&T trump Jamaica in low-scoring game

IN A top-three clash, Trinidad and Tobago faced Jamaica at Everest Cricket Club (ECC) ground, when action continued yesterday in the Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Super50 Women’s championship.

It turned out to be a low-scoring encounter which T&T won by 4 wickets. The victors won the toss and put Jamaica in to bat and bowled them out for a meagre 115 (29.5 overs) before chasing down the target in 34.3 overs but not without a few hiccups of their own.

A fine performance in the field and with the ball landed Karishma Ramharack the player-of-the-match award. She took five catches, effected a run-out and snared three wickets to spur T&T to victory.

Batting first, Jamaica imploded with just two batters getting into twenties with the top score being 24, for T&T. The pick of the bowlers was Leandra Ramdeen who captured four wickets for 35 off her 8.5 overs while Ramharack also turned in a sterling performance bagging 3-19 (6 overs) with Anisa Mohamed grabbing 2-27 (8 overs).

In their chase T&T stumbled as they lost their top-order batters and looked to be in trouble at 38-5 at one point before vice-captain Reneice Boyce and Leah Kirby steadied the ship and carried them to victory.

Boyce chipped in with 31 inclusive of five boundaries before she was dismissed. However, she had already steered her side to safety with Anisa Mohamed hitting a four, to hand T&T victory, Mohamed was unbeaten on five while Kirby was not out on 39 (4×6, 49 deliveries).

Trinidad and Tobago will next face table toppers Barbados tomorrow at Enmore ground while Jamaica take on Leeward Islands at Guyana National Stadium, Providence and hosts Guyana face Windward Islands at GCC, Bourda.

Meanwhile at Enmore, Windwards won handily after bundling bottom-of-the-table side Leeward Islands out for 50, and overhauling their target in the 13th over.

Leeward Islands 50 off 17.3 overs (Swayline Williams 3-13, Afy Fletcher 3-16)

Windward Islands 54 for three off 12.1 overs (Juliana Nero 30 not out) .Windwards won by seven wickets.