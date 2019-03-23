Charlestown, Bishops’ advance to Milo schools football quarter-finals

CHARLESTOWN Secondary and Bishops’ High are the first two teams through to the quarter-finals of the Milo Schools Football tournament 2019.

In the first game of the day, Golden Grove opened the scoring with Simon Jones in the 15th and it looked to be heading the out-of-town side’s way.

However, a late surge from Charlestown ensured that they live to fight another day.

Tariq Pryce’s 77th minute strike brought the game level before Raymond Bandhu’s 80th minute goal ensured the win.

In the other match, Bishops’ High drubbed Cummings Lodge 5-2.

A pair of braces from Malachi Richards (17th and 81st) and Romeo Bradford (11th and 32nd) along with Antone Herod’s single strike in the 54th set the tone for the Georgetown side to move into the next round.

Christian Harris (51st) and Simon Ifill (80th) were the only two goalscorers on the day for the Cummings Lodge, East Coast side.

Play continues today with four matches. The opening game features East Coast’s Annandale Secondary and East Bank’s Friendship Secondary.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary are up next at 13:00hrs as they play Canje Secondary for a spot in the round-of-eight.

St Cuthbert’s Mission and Vergenoegen meet at 15:00hrs while the last game of the day will pit President’s College against Queen’s College at 17:00hrs.

On Monday at 15:30hrs, St John’s College will take on St Stanislaus College and from 17:30hrs Lodge Secondary will clash with Tucville.