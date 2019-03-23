–but the consequences of anger matter

Dear Editor

IT IS disheartening to read horrific stories of ending another’s life through violence. The fundamental question is: Why do people use violence against each other?

I would like to hail the ‘warrior genes’ theory by scientist Prof. Jim Fallon who came to the conclusion after an extensive experiment with psychopaths from behind bars. The violent criminals and the psychopaths have or inherit “warrior genes” at birth. They are unique people with some little impulsive disorder. These warrior genes take priority in their lives.

Their genes feed on the abuses and bad experience from their childhood. And they grow up to be violent, having nourished their warrior genes. This triggers their brain to act in a different manner. They don’t feel, but they think. Any feeling is the same feeling for this, whether it’s murder, or a table, it’s the same. This is an extraordinary problem, which leads them to act violently, even to the extreme of killing other fellow humans. If at all they had been treated well in their childhood, they would have turned out to be good people. In the case of marines, these warrior genes are trained and motivated so that they would be able to combat the opponents without fear. This may be the case with sports. The team must be trained to possess these genes to fight against the opposite team.

If not managed in time, anger can lead to rage. Anger is not an evil feeling, but the consequences of anger matter. The consequences of anger can be detrimental. Much ink has been expended on this topic. Each one needs to have tools to manage anger. If not managed, anger can control us, and it can be disastrous. Like any other emotion, anger can blank our reason, hence causing us to act, not on reason, but on emotion. Our emotions must be reasonable and for this to happen, we must be ble to discern and not decide. It is better to be slow than sorry. ‘Child is the father of Man’. Children learn from imitating their parents and adults. It is imperative that the child has a safe environment where one cannot inherit or breed these warrior genes. In any case, if a child learns to be violent, it is important to nip in the bud.

Regards

Jerri Dias