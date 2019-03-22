Zeeburg finish atop Zone B in Amreith Rai Memorial T20 tournament

THE Zeeburg Bomb Squad finished at the top of Zone B in the Amreith Rai Memorial T20 tournament, following a victory over Rising Stars A team in an encounter earlier this week at the Tuschen ground.

Both teams were unbeaten and the match was expected to be a close one, but Bomb Squad set the charges early and ended up registering an easy eight-wicket victory.

As Zeeburg, Rising Stars A have also qualified for the semi-finals of the 14-team competition.

In their last preliminary game, Rising Stars won the toss and batted first, but their batsmen never settled and they struggled to put 80 runs on the board before they were bowled out in 18.2 overs.

Medium pacer Ricardo Poloram led the attack for Zeeburg after snarling 3-9 from 3.4 overs, while off-spinner Yutesh Dhanpaul took 2-14 from four overs and pacer Reon Kingston 2-15 from his three.

In reply, Zeeburg raced to 86-2 in 10 overs. Opener Balbinder Shivpersaud led the attack with four fours in a top score of 27, while R. Dookie added an unbeaten 18 (1×4, 1×6).

Zeeburg registered five consecutive wins in the preliminary round of the competition. Prior to their latest clash, they won against Players Sports Club, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Windsor Forest and Sawpit.