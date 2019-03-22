Several companies to sponsor school tickets for Golden Jags game tonight

SEVERAL corporate companies have extended their generosity to several schools across the country to allow students to watch this evening’s match of the CONCACAF Nations League between Guyana’s Golden Jaguars and the Belize Jaguars.

A number of students and teachers of Covent Garden Primary would be viewing the match, thanks to the largesse of Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. through its Managing Director, Harold Hopkinson.

The businessman acquiesced to a request by the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) to purchase tickets for some of the students and teachers of Covent Garden Primary School to attend this evening’s match.

Mr Hopkinson in accepting the request said that while it is part of his company’s social responsibility to give back to society, he was happy for the fact that students would be able to be a part of history and be able to roar with the Golden Jaguars to victory.

“My company has always been giving back to sports and when we were approached to be a part of this event we had no hesitation in supporting, especially with youths being involved. Our company would like to wish the team and Guyana the best in their quest to create history on Saturday night.”

HM of Covent Garden Primary, Ms Gonsalves-Ibrahim expressed sincere thanks to Mr Hopkinson, Secure Innovations and Concepts and EBFA for affording her students and teachers the opportunity to be a part of today’s huge match.

INDUSTRIAL SAFETY SUPPLIES ALSO ON BOARD

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. of 226 Camp Street, North Cummingsburg has ensured that students and teachers from Diamond Secondary and St John’s College attend the match this evening to rally around their Golden Jaguars.

Yesterday, Technical Development Officer of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) attached to the East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Devnon Winter handed over 15 tickets to Head Mistress of Diamond Secondary School, Ms Lesline Collins.

EBFA president Franklin Wilson, in brief remarks during the school’s assembly, informed the students and teachers of the importance of today’s match, citing the historical nature of same.

Wilson encouraged all the students, even those who will not be there to rally around the Guyanese team and propel them to victory.

St John’s College was also the recipient of a similar number of tickets and they too, through their HM expressed gratitude for the gesture of the sponsor to have them as one of the school to benefit.

Manager of Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Hemant Narine, said that his company was very pleased to partner with GFF to ensure that students and some teachers can attend today’s match and support Golden Jaguars to whom he extended best of luck on behalf of his staff.

DIGICEL JOINS THE PARTY

Meanwhile, Digicel Guyana handed over a quantity of tickets to some youths of Kingston Football Development Academy Camp.

Mr Junior Forrester who is very instrumental in reviving the ‘Kingston Community Football Development Academy’ assured that this will be an opportunity of a lifetime for some of the children. “They love football so this will be very exciting for them to witness a game of this magnitude first hand”.

Forrester noted that this experience will go a long way for the young ones.

Digicel believes in imparting positive experiences that will impact youths in communities across Guyana. At the simple handing-over it was noted by Vidya Sanichara that “Kingston is very special to Digicel and opportunities such as these are never taken for granted. Since this is a significant game for the Jaguars, we are delighted to be able to provide the opportunity to these young ones”.

Guyana are 90 minutes from creating history in the 117th year of their existence by qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Standing in their path are Belize who are also chasing down a spot at the Gold Cup; but Jaguars are confident of getting past this final hurdle and with the support of the students, teachers and the thousands of other Guyanese, expected to invade Leonora, victory will be accomplished easier.