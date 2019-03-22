Rainbow of colours transforms National Stadium

THE Guyana National Stadium was transformed into a mixture of colours as Inspired Inc. hosted its annual Phagwah Mela, where Guyanese from all walks of life gathered to celebrate the event.

The National Stadium was packed as many experienced the powders and water blend as they were entertained by several local and international artistes.

Guyana’s Baboo, Terry Gajraj, accompanied by Randy Ramdhin and Marissa out of the USA, reigning Chutney Monarch, Steven Ramphal, AW Lyrical Williams and the Ishara Dance Group thoroughly entertained the gathering.

There were also skits and other cultural pieces, in addition to performances by the Shakti Strings Orchestra.

Lovers of seven-curry and sweetmeats also indulged themselves.

CEO of Inspire Inc. Yog Mahadeo, described the event as “a true display of cultural care in a festival like Phagwah.”

“Over the years, the event has grown to a phenomenal proportion and its goodwill has spread across the world. It is the only family-oriented, alcohol-free event of its size in the Caribbean. Its uniqueness is its representation of the festival in the diverse population of Guyana. Phagwah is known as the festival of colours in which a blend of all of the colours of nature comes together in celebration. It exemplifies and celebrates the Guyanese motto of one people, one nation, with one destiny,” Mahadeo said.

The event this year was sponsored by Caribbean Airlines, the Social Cohesion Ministry, INDI spices, Star Party Rentals, Big Pops Trucks and Spares, and Puran Brothers Disposal Services.