MILO Schools Football tournament| Round-of-16 matches commence today

CHARLESTOWN Secondary and Golden Grove Secondary will open the Round-of-16 phase of the current Milo Schools Football tournament today.

Set for 11:00hrs at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, the double-header will also feature Cummings Lodge taking on Bishops’ High School.

On Sunday, four matches are carded with the opening game featuring East Coast’s Annandale Secondary and East Bank’s Friendship Secondary.

Christianburg Wismar Secondary are up next at 13:00hrs as they play Canje Secondary for a spot in the round-of-eight.

St Cuthbert’s Mission and Vergenoegen meet at 15:00hrs while the last game of the day will pit President’s College against Queen’s College at 17:00hrs.

On Monday at 15:30hrs St John’s College will take on St Stanislaus College while from 17:30hrs Lodge Secondary will clash with Tucville.