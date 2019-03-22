GMR&SC Drag Championship| Last chance for competitors to test and tune

TODAY is the last day for prospective competitors of round one of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) National Drag Race Championship.

A full-timing system is expected to be in operation today for official testing which commences just after noon.

Competitors will have a chance to test their cars and bikes on the full quarter-mile stretch with timings available.

The confirmation of the Dutch competitors will add to the excitement of tomorrow’s meet but the headline with be Team Mohamed’s and their pair of Nissan GTR cars.

Cars were seen testing on the venue on Thursday and yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s meet, and the feedback on the traction was one of general satisfaction.

Ticket prices for fans desirous of witnessing the action will be $1 000 for adults, $500 for children, while there are VIP seats available at $4 000.

The sponsors for the event include Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat Auto Sales, Motor Trend Service Centre, Delco Ice Factory, Trans-Pacific Motor Spares, Supreme Ventures, Air Services Limited, PowerLine Auto, Cyril’s Taxi, Omega Brokers, E-Networks, Prem’s Electrical, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station and Super Bet, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Hand-in-Hand Insurance and Top Brandz Distributors.