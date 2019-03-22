Give the government a chance– Minister Garrido-Lowe urges

JUNIOR Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, said the current government, which has begun massive developmental works in Guyana in just a few years, has every intention of continuing such with the support of citizens.

She made the remarks on Wednesday at the Tucville playground following a walkabout in Constituency 12, where residents received information about the present political situation and the government’s future plans.

Minister Garrido-Lowe said while many government ministers are disappointed with the events that led to the current situation, they are all still proud to be serving the nation as a part of the coalition.

“We were really, really shocked and disappointed. And, because of that; because of our trust in our friend, this is what got us here,” Garrido-Lowe said, adding confidently: “But we won’t stay here.”

Former Alliance For Change (AFC) Member of Parliament (MP), Charrandas Persaud, on December 21, 2018, voted with the opposition to bring down the David Granger Administration.

Garrido-Lowe pointed to the works of the government in all areas, including infrastructure, education, housing and health, whereby Guyanese have begun to benefit more than ever before and should be granted the opportunity to continue benefitting.

“There is so much we have done within three and a half years and we have more to do together,” she said.

The minister reminded that the country’s “purse” of tax money is about to expand even further and citizens must begin to think critically about how they would like to see the revenues being spent.

She added that while citizens in the past were not permitted to be open with the government, the current government is interested in, and will be guided by their views.

“This country’s purse is so much but next year, 2020, when the first proceeds of oil will add to the country’s purse through the Consolidated Fund, we will be able to do more for our people,” she said.

“There are needs everywhere in this country… I am not hearing from our men, women and youths as yet as to how they would like to see our oil money benefiting them. That is a conversation we need to have; that is a conversation you need to have. We are a democratic government; we involve the people.”

THE BEST LEADER

Garrido-Lowe said the while the opposition has accused the government of being a “bully”, President Granger remains one of the best leaders the country can have.

“We know what the PPP says, the PNC, they are bullies, they’re this, they’re that but do you see us bullying?’ Are we threatening anybody so far in this situation? We had a traitor; did you see us do him anything? Who is doing the threatening and the bullying now? It is on the other shoe so do not take them on. You have a President that you should be proud of,” she affirmed.

The minister added: “We are not perfect but you are there to tell us when we’re not perfect. To tell us where we should be corrected because you know what came with us in 2015: freedom of speech. You can tell us anything now and nobody isn’t threatening you.”

Minister Garrido-Lowe, who renders most of her service to the hinterland regions with responsibility for women and children, youth and sport, and welfare matters, also informed the gathering about opportunities available to them in these areas.

She spoke to the entrepreneur opportunities available for women and the importance the President places on the empowerment of young people through education and the provision of scholarships.

At the same time, she urged parents to take their duty of raising well-educated children seriously as they will replace the country’s current leaders in a short while.

She said that the government is willing to provide parenting classes to parents who indicate the need, and as well as self-employment so that women can better contribute to their household funds.

“I see a great future ahead for our women; for our men; for our youths and I’d like you to give that a chance; I’d like you to take it seriously,” she encouraged, adding: “We are counting on you to understand the process or the actions or the thinking we must adapt for a peaceful and a successful way forward.”