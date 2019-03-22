Cyclist killed in Rupununi accident

A CYCLIST was killed in an accident on the Wowetta Main Road, North Rupununi on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Dead is Jennifer Williams, 40, of Wowetta Village, North Rupununi. Reports indicate that Williams was killed by motor pickup GTT 5401, driven by a Central Rupununi resident.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.

It is alleged that Williams made a sudden movement to cross the road in front the vehicle which was proceeding east along the centre of Wowetta Main Road.

The pickup collided with the rear wheel of the cycle, and as a result, the cyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries about her body.

She was picked up in a conscious state and taken the Annai Health Centre, treated and referred to the Lethem Regional Hospital where she died while receiving treatment.