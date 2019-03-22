Crane family struggles as mother abandons children

A CRANE, West Coast Demerara family is working hard to make ends meet after a mother abandoned her four young children.

A few weeks ago, a young boy, just about six years old, was abandoned at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after his mother took him there to access treatment for a fever he had.

He was later reunited with the rest of his family, due to the assistance of public-spirited persons. However, reports indicate that soon after the boy got back with his family, his mother abandoned him and his siblings (aged seven, five and eight months). The children are now in care of their grandparents.

“The mother lil wayward and does leave the children nuff,” aunt of the children, Sona (only name given) told the Guyana Chronicle.

In fact, she explained that the mother habitually leaves the children for long periods without indicating where she is going.

According to the mother of the children, her husband used to help provide for his family but a year ago, he was jailed for escaping lawful custody.

In his absence, the family has been struggling, she said.

Nine persons are living in the grandparent’s humble abode at 266 Crane Housing Scheme – four children and five adults.

“Sometime we does get a one day, two day domestic work and try to use that to help out the family,” Sona said, adding: “You can’t give them next to nothing to go to school, so that does be lil hard, but they growing and it getting better.”

Since it was made known on social platform, Facebook, that the young boy was abandoned at the hospital, several persons have been reaching out to provide some assistance to the family.

“If the children go to school, [our neighbours] does assist to bring them home and if they got anything to give or so, they does give,” she explained, while affirming that members of the community have been supportive throughout the past year. “Everybody just living good,” she said.

Sona also indicated that representatives of the Social Protection Ministry visited the family and has been ‘keeping tabs’ on them. The ministry has also promised to provide some assistance to the family.

The children’s grandmother, Radhika Nandlall, said it is her duty to care for the children and has been doing extra work to make ends meet.

“Me does mek sure me send them to school and baby does go clinic,” Nandlall said.

“Me does wuk two time a week and my husband does wuk, but that is not no kinda wuk to mine four children,” she explained, and added, “But if me don’t wuk, they nah gon get enough money to go to school and so.”

Like the aunt, Nandlall does domestic work to make ends meet. She also takes on the responsibly to care the children and ensure they attend school.

“Me thankful for anything me get,” the grandmother said.

Persons desirous of assisting the family can make contact with them on telephone number 254 1529.