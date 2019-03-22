Clothes vendor shot execution-style

POLICE are investigating the murder of Collis Collison, 26, a clothes vendor of Lot 68 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, who was shot on Thursday at Bar Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim was standing at Bar Street, Albouystown, when the suspect approached with a firearm, shot him and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital by public-spirited citizens and died at about 15:26hrs while receiving treatment.

The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police are hunting for a male suspect as they continue their investigations into the matter.