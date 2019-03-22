Callum Harriott to suit-up for Guyana tonight!

… Golden Jaguars to tackle Belize at Leonora in historic encounter

THE Golden Jaguars received a boost with the addition of former England U-19 and Reading FC talisman Callum Harriott, who was given all clearance by football’s world governing body FIFA, to represent the ‘Land of Many Waters’ in today’s historic clash against Belize at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Today marks the final CONCACAF Nations League Qualifier game for both sides, where a win for Guyana will see them emulate the women’s national team, who qualified for the Gold Cup in 2010, while for Belize, a victory will see them return to the biennial tournament for the first time since 2013.

Harriott, who plays for Reading FC in the English Football League (ELF) Championship, said he felt that this was “an opportunity that I had to grasp and I’m excited to get going. I hope to bring a lot of goals, playing good football and getting the right results.”

Harriott, 25, is an exciting attacking player who recently caught the eye in Reading’s third-round F.A. Cup tie against English Premier League giants Manchester United. He is eligible to play for Guyana through his maternal grandparents.

“To have somebody of Callum’s calibre involved in the international set-up is a massive boost for Guyana, the players and the staff,” said Golden Jaguars head coach Michael Johnson. “This player comes highly recommended from Reading and has the ability to go past opponents and score goals.”

The charismatic winger started his career at Charlton Athletic before joining Championship side Reading in 2016.

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Technical Director Ian Greenwood, related that “Callum brings a tremendous attacking threat and a new dimension in the final third, but what stands out the most are his character and desire to represent Guyana.”

Faizal Khan, the GFF Head of Recruitment said, “Callum is the type of player that can take and keep the Guyana national men’s team at the very top of regional international football.

Knowing Callum’s ability and personality, I foresee him becoming a fans’ favourite here in Guyana.”

Kick-off time is 18:30hrs.