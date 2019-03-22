Banks Beer rides with Jumbo Jet Triple Crown 2nd leg

BEVERAGE Giant Banks DIH rode alongside the Jumbo Jet team for the Triple Crown event, set for tomorrow at the Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) in West Coast Berbice.

The duo held a simple but significant press briefing at Banks DIH head office at Thirst Park, renewing their support by backing the second leg of the event.

Present at the ceremony were Chairman of the race meet’s organising committee; Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr and Outdoor Events Manager of Banks DIH Mortimer Stewart, along with other representatives of the company.

Mohamed expressed gratitude on behalf of the organisers, noting that good relationships with sponsors are needed as the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) looks to develop horse racing in Guyana significantly in the not-so-distant future.

Tomorrow’s Triple Crown second leg will see the invasion of jockeys from Trinidad & Tobago as well as a commentator from the Twin-island Republic and the return of ‘Vera’s Finally’ that is undefeated at the RSTC.

In addition, during an invited comment yesterday, Mohamed stated that the 2018 three-year-old horse-of-the-year, Not This Time, from Sophia, will be back in action.

Almost 70 horses have been registered and it was disclosed by Mohamed Jr that the track is in good condition and it will maintain its standard once good weather prevails.

Over $20M in cash and prizes are up grabs over the three legs of the Triple Crown event with the grand finale scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 21, at the Port Mourant Turf Club.

Tomorrow’s feature race will attract a prize purse of almost $2M with the winner of that ‘C’ Class and Lower contest pocketing $1M. The winner of the three-year-old Guyana-bred race will pocket $400 000, ‘F’ Class winner $350 000, ‘H’ Class $300 000, ‘I’ Class $250 000, ‘J’ Class $230 000, ‘K’ Class $220 000, ‘L’ Class $200 000, ‘L’ Class and Lower $140 000.