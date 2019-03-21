Woman jailed for breach of peace

TENECIA Pierra on Wednesday appeared before Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for provoking a breach of the peace, pleaded guilty and was jailed for one month

It was alleged that Pierra on February 26, 2019, threw urine on the stalls of two vendors in the vicinity of the La Penitence Market. She pleaded guilty to the offence.

According to prosecutor Seon Blackman, on the day in question, Pierra wanted to urine and could not hold it in. As a result, she urinated in a bowl and threw it at the women’s stalls.