Venezuelan migrants being accommodated at Eve Leary

MINISTER of Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix, has confirmed that a total of 140 Venezuelan migrants arrived in Georgetown Wednesday from Kumaka in the Barima-Waini region (Region One).

The minister informed the media that the migrants were documented, immunised and taken to the Guyana Police Force’s Headquarters, Eve Leary. Of the total number of migrants, about 70 of them had connections– whether relatives, friends or acquaintances– in the city, into whose care those persons have since been released.

An additional 66 who do not have connections on the coast, remain at Eve Leary where they are being provided with meals. “We are seeking to source…long-term arrangements for them in terms of accommodation…but so far we are in control of the situation. We have assistance from the UNHCR [United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees] and IOM [International Organisation for Migration] and we are managing the situation with their support,” Minister Felix said. Additionally, Spanish-speaking Guyanese are on hand to translate what the needs of the Venezuelans are, as well as their concerns to the relevant authorities.