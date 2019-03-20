Trophy Stall donates trophies, medals for GPF mini-athletics tomorrow

THE Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Felix Austin and Richard Faikal Police Colleges will go head-to-head tomorrow for the first-ever mini-athletics meet which will be hosted by the Georgetown Branch of the Training School.

At a simple but significant ceremony yesterday in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Paul Williams, proprietor of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, donated trophies and medals for tomorrow’s clash.

Sunich, in presenting the trophies and medals, noted that GPF supports his business and that it’s only fitting for him to give back.

The competition will see trainees from the colleges vie for bragging rights; hence an intense competition is expected since all the colleges will want to win this inaugural meet.

Some of the events fixed for tomorrow are the 100m to 5 000m Males and Females, Javelin, Shotput and Discus.

In accepting the donation, Deputy Commissioner Paul Williams, DSM, thanked Mr Sunich for his timely and kind gesture and also noted that tomorrow’s activity is in keeping with the Force’s Quarterly Fitness Assessments of its members.