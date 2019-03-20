Soon-to-retire City Hall worker on full-time scholarship

GEORGETOWN Mayor Ubraj Narine has voiced his disapproval of a decision by the City Council to allow the chief health visitor to attend the University of Guyana (UG) on a full time basis, even though she is soon heading into retirement.

“I disagree for the record,” Narine told the City Council at its most recent statutory meeting at City Hall when the matter came up again for discussion.

Human Resource Manager, Paulette Braithwaite, explained that Nurse Beris Springer goes to UG every day and visits the council when the university is in recess.

Braithwaite further mentioned that Springer is studying full-time and it has been difficult to find persons to fill her post in the past. She said the City Council is also expected to benefit from Springer’s training as she would be expected to train others.

Councillor Denroy Tudor offered that even though the City Council is cash-strapped, this should not be used as an excuse to short-change employees.

Councillor Bishram Kuppen said he has never been in support of this initiative as Nurse Springer is soon heading into retirement. “Why couldn’t we get someone else? I’m hoping that the council will rescind its decision, instead of giving such a major concession to someone who’s going into retirement. This is not a young person,” Kuppen said.

Springer’s course is to last four years, and she started it approximately one year ago. In the meantime, she is being paid by the City Council.

Chairman of the Human Resource Management Committee, Oscar Clarke, said Springer’s retirement is this October. He said Springer is working in a scarce field and that council received no applications over the years when it tried to get someone for the job. “You don’t find trained persons applying for jobs like these. It’s a win-win situation for the council,” Clarke said.

Councillor Ivelaw Henry said the planning system at the City Council is extremely poor, and that this precedent should not be set for others. He also was opposed to sending someone with that age on a full scholarship to the university, and said he would have preferred if someone younger was afforded the opportunity.

There is no guarantee, he reasoned, that someone of such age will return to work with the municipality.

Springer, however, has reportedly signed a contract to work with the City Council for five years after graduating.