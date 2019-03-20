GMR&SC National Drag Championship| S&D Performance aiming for upsets

THIS weekend’s first round of the National Drag Championship is fast approaching and the proverbial warnings are already being sent out.

One workshop on the East Bank of Demerara, in particular, is sending strong messages to the faster classes.

S&D Performance, with owner/mechanic Shawn Persaud, believes that it has what it takes to cause an upset come this weekend.

S&D, who have five cars entered in this weekend, are confident that their machines will be able to retain all their titles and maybe even give the unlimited class a run for their money.

Shawn, the 1000ft eight and 10-second champion cars of the GMR&SC Drag Championship 2018 are both housed under the garage with Shawn’s son Damion holding the 10-second title.

Apart from the two Caldinas, Persaud’s shop also has included two Mazda RX-7s belonging to Peter Daby as well as Randel Daby’s Toyota Supra.

It is unclear what challenges they bring to the Ekanoo/Magnus GTR, recently acquired by Team Mohamed’s Enterprise, but one thing is for sure, the times will be longer.

However, the team is confident of putting on a good show, come this weekend.

Meanwhile, Chronicle Sport has been able to confirm more than 90% of the newly-constructed launch pad at the South Dakota Circuit.

Cars were seen testing on the venue yesterday ahead of Sunday’s meet and the unofficial feedback is one of pleasure.

The interest by international competition in drag racing locally is now renewed with the installation of the pad.

That, along with the fact that the strip is being extended from 1000ft to 1320ft or a quarter-mile, is also something that the local dragsters are keen on trying.

Competition is also expected from Suriname.

Ticket prices for fans desirous of witnessing the action will cost $1 000 for adults and $500 for children.

