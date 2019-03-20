Bread vendor died of strangulation – autopsy

AN autopsy performed on the remains of 63-year-old Clairmonte Telesford has revealed that he died as a result of strangulation and blunt trauma to head.

The autopsy was performed by Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary on Monday, after which the body was handed over to relatives for burial

Police are hunting for three bandits who allegedly killed the 63-year-old Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara bread vendor during a home invasion early Sunday morning.

Telesford, called “Bread man” of 101 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, ECD, was killed while his reputed wife, Shondell Emmanuel, was tied up by the perpetrators during the ordeal.

According to reports, the couple operated a shop in front of their Beterverwagting home and at about 01:30hrs, while they were unpacking bread in their bottom-flat apartment, three masked men pounced on them.

One of the men was armed with a firearm and the couple was tied up by the three bandits and ordered to hand over their valuables or be killed.

Emmanuel took two of the bandits inside of her home while the armed perpetrator stayed with her reputed husband. The woman handed over jewellery and cash but was still assaulted.

The men, during their escape, took Telesford into the yard where he was later found motionless with injuries to the head by Emmanuel, after she managed to free herself.