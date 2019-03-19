Linden’s synthetic track moving apace, says MP Jermaine Figueira

By Joe Chapman

REGION 10’s (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira has stated in an exclusive interview with Chronicle Sport: “I am most definitely satisfied with how things are going with regard to Linden’s international 400m synthetic track, which is being constructed at the Bayrcok Community Centre ground in Wismar.”

Exactly two years ago, it was Figueira who on March 13, 2017 went public, before the official announcement had been made, that the Bayrock Community Centre had been chosen as the site for the 400m synthetic track, following a second consultation. There were back-and-forth discussions in the town as to whether it should be laid at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground or the Wismar site on the west bank of Linden.

Looking at the work which is currently underway Figueira opined, “I think the contractor who actually won the contract for it I think it is moving at a good pace and I am happy with the developments I have seen this far.”

The reported contract for the $179M track was awarded to Builders Hardware and General Supplies and this phase of the work includes groundwork – laying of the necessary drainage pipes, curb wall for the track and asphalting and concreting work.

Noting that Linden has come a long way with regard its showing particularly in athletics the Member of Parliament said: “This is a promise that the government would have made to the people of Linden, Region Ten, that was denied by the previous administration, even though the evidence pointed to the fact that Region Ten is the hub for athletics prowess in Guyana.”

Figueira made the point: “We have the medals and the timings and the athletes to prove that those are indeed the facts and the evidence is there to substantiate that claim. So we are very much pleased that this work has started and the people of Region Ten would benefit from this pristine and world-class facility when it is completed. And we are very confident that such a facility will aid Guyana in presenting Olympic world-class athletes.”

Speaking passionately about what Linden has shown by its performances over the years; and being the most decorated district at the annual National Schools Athletics, Swimming and Cycling Championships ever in history Figueira stressed, “I am also satisfied that there is local content being a feature of the development of this track where Linden workers are being employed. In the future they can say that they had contributed towards the existence of such a track in this community.”

The active and youthful MP cautioned: “But I strongly believe, however, that more of our people should be employed. I know that the synthetic track is in its embryonic stage and it requires a unique type of skill-set, but more of our people need to be employed.

“I have spoken to the contractor about it but he said this is a very technical part of the process and as soon as this is completed more Lindeners will be employed and I am extremely happy about that.”