GNBS educate police ranks on use of breathalysers, speed guns

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) recently benefited from a training exercise on the verification and use of the breathalysers and speed guns.

The exercise was conducted by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

These measuring instruments are used by GPF to ascertain the alcohol levels of persons driving under the influence and the speeds at which vehicular traffic use the roadways.

The training also focused on educating ranks on the use of the International System of Units, which is the legal system of measurement, during the exercise of their duties.

During the training, Head of the Legal Metrology Department, Jermaine Softley provided an overview of the activities of the GNBS and focused on the importance of ensuring that verified measuring instruments are used by Ranks undertaking Traffic Duties.

Softley stated that when instruments are verified and users are trained and certified, the public becomes more confident in the results.

He further stated that the GNBS as the National Measurement Institute in Guyana is building its capacity to verify breathalysers and speed guns used by the Force.

He concluded that collaboration between the GNBS and the GPF to train Traffic Ranks is a necessary step towards ensuring reliable measurements are made when administering the law.

Meanwhile, a detailed training on the use of speed guns was provided by Senior Inspector of the GNBS, Alwin Etwah.

Ranks were educated on the functionalities of the two broad types of speed guns used today – the Radars and Lidars.

Features of these speed guns and the frequency of internal and external calibrations were also highlighted.

In addition, Senior Inspector of the GNBS Keemo Fyffe also did a presentation on the use and calibration of breathalysers.

Breathalysers were introduced by GPF to measure blood alcohol content from breath samples as many drivers continue to ‘drink and drive’.

Mr. Fyffe reminded ranks that it is important that they have a thorough understanding of how to conduct breathalyser tests.

He emphasized that the GPF must work towards having breathalysers used in law enforcement calibrated once per month, internally.

Finally, ranks were trained on the use of the International System of Units and were encouraged to use the grams and kilogrammes in their reports of drug cases and centimetres and metres in taking measurements of accidents and at crime scenes.

For the next few months, the GNBS will continue to offer training to police ranks in order to build their competency to obtain measurements, which can withstand scrutiny in the Court of Law.

Every Rank will receive a certificate upon completion of the training.