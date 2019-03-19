CDC capacity boosted by 30 trained volunteers

– CDC, UG sign MoU for collaboration

By Paul Mc Adam

THE Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has boosted its capacity with the addition of 30 skilled volunteers.

On Sunday, March 17, the agency in partnership with ExxonMobil Guyana, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the Guyana Defence Force and the University of Guyana, hosted a closing ceremony for the launch of its one-year Voluntary Response Team Programme (VERT) Camp Madewini, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

The programme was for volunteers drawn from various sectors and exposed them to initial training over the weekend; it is aimed at building a cadre of trained personnel to provide key emergency preparedness and response services in communities countrywide.

They were, and will be, exposed to basic concepts and key terminologies of community-based disaster risk management, understanding local risks by geographic regions, team-building exercises, disaster risk management cycles, concepts and principles of volunteerism, gender considerations, self-management, emergency response and networking.

CDC Director-General (ag) Lt Colonel Kester Craig, emphasised that, “Disaster risk management is multi-disciplinary and requires engagement from a wide range of skilled and professional individuals. As such, a significant extent of disaster management is driven by people who are willing to volunteer and contribute to the social good in their communities and country.” He added that the CDC recognised that volunteers can play a critical role in the achievement of its mandate, hence its official launching of its Volunteer Corps in October 2012. VERT, he said, builds on that initiative.

The CDC head explained that volunteers have the closest contact with the hazards and other issues communities face, “They are also the ones best placed to identify the needs, the vulnerabilities and the coping capacity of at-risk communities. Most importantly, volunteers are often the first to respond in emergencies and disaster.”

“Recognising the importance of volunteers and the gaps that exist in communities, our regions, our country and the wider Caribbean,” Craig stated that the “CDC partnered with ExxonMobil Guyana, the Caribbean Disasters Risk Management Agency (CDEMA), the University of Guyana, and the Guyana Defence Force to design and implement a comprehensive Voluntary Emergency Response Team (VERT) Programmme in the true context of Public/Private Partnership,” as he congratulated the volunteers.

ExxonMobil’s Senior Director of Public and Government Affairs, Deedra Moe, also thanked the participants for getting on board. She said their actions showed, “tremendous dedication and a clear commitment to helping others.” She pledged ExxonMobil’s continued support, noting that her company understood the need to manage risks, adding that the volunteers, “would be part of that critical process.”

It was highlighted, by University of Guyana Professor Michael Scott, that whilst Guyana possessed vast resources such as minerals and agriculture, it lacked the human aspect. This, he noted, is where volunteerism is critical. The volunteers were also challenged by the UG professor and Deputy Vice- Chancellor responsible for Academic Engagement, to be ready, creditable leaders, embracing new ideas, technologies and methodologies.

The conclusion of the ceremony saw the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration between the CDC and UG. This will see those volunteers, who successfully complete the one-year training, being certified by the tertiary institution in disaster risk management. There are plans to expand, over the next few years, and possibly offer regional organisations certified training.