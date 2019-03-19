20 NOC students recaptured, 4 at large

TWENTY students who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) recently, have been recaptured by the authorities.

Officials at the institution along with the police undertook detailed search exercises which led to the capture of the students who escaped. Four students remain at large.

Information revealed that the females opened a southern door in their dormitory, tied five sheets, threw them over the western fence and escaped. The males, on the other hand, wrenched open a southern window in their dormitory and climbed over the fence. According to information reaching this newspaper, several searches were subsequently conducted at the Onderneeming Sand pit where the students were hiding. The Onderneeming Sand Pit area is located in the backlands aback of the NOC.

The searches were conducted on March 18.

Of the 20 recaptured, 16 are males while 2 males and 2 females remain at large

The students are serving time at the juvenile detention centre for various offenses such as break and entry, wandering, wounding and larceny.

