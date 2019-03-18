Quetta Gladiators cop their first PSL title

KARACHI, Pakistan, (CMC) – West Indians Darren Sammy and Kieron Pollard made little impact as their Peshawar Zalmi went down by eight wickets to the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final here Sunday.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Zalmi were restricted to 138 for eight in their 20 overs, with Pollard scoring just seven while skipper Sammy made 18 from 16 balls.

Umar Amin’s knock of 38 was the topscore of a disappointing batting performance, which saw just two other batsmen score 20 or more.

Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the Gladiators’ bowlers, finishing with 3-30 from his four overs, while fellow West Indian Dwayne Bravo snared 2-24, including the wicket of Sammy.

The Gladiators made light work in chasing the below par total, as they eased to 139 for two off 17.2 overs.

Ahmed Shehzad was the main destroyer, stroking an unbeaten 58 from 51 balls and he was well supported by Rilee Rossouw who made an unbeaten 39 and Ahsan Ali who blasted a quickfire 25.

Shehzad and Rossouw shared an unbroken 73-run partnership for the third wicket to lead the Gladiators to their first ever PSL title with 16 balls to spare.