Three centuries recorded in GCA U-19 draw

THREE centuries and a few big partnerships underlined a solid batting performance in the latest action of the Noble House Generation Next U-19 100-Over cricket competition which was recently played between Eco Champs and Queen’s College at the GYO ground.

Eco Champs won the toss and batted first, but were in quick trouble at 15-3 with Vikash Jaikaran picking off the batsmen.

18-year-old Saieed Persaud then joined fourteen-year-old opener Mitra Dhanraj and they put on a batting display for the fourth wicket; the pair added an Eco Champs record of 290 runs.

Persaud struck 11 fours and five sixes in his innings of 116 before he was bowled by Jayden Alves.

Eco Champs skipper, Dhanraj, and national female cricketer Cherry-Ann Fraser then put together a quick 40-run partnership, with Fraser hitting five fours and a six in an explosive 26.

After Fraser departed LBW to Brandon Jaikaran, the 14-year-old continued his brilliant strokeplay to carry his team to 373-5 off 55 overs.

In his four hours at the crease, Dhanraj mixed aggression and level-headed strokeplay to finish with a chanceless 138 not out.

He struck 19 fours and four sixes in his innings.

Although Eco Champs were favourite to win the clash, Queen’s College responded brilliantly.

Brandon Jaikaran and Bhedesh Persaud put on an opening partnership of 201 off 29 overs, before Persaud (13x4s and 4x6s) fell for 88, caught off the bowling of leg-spinner, Farhan Hoosein. Hoosein grabbed another scalp before Jaikaran was joined by his brother, Vikash, and the pair put together 50 runs, with the latter hitting 13 before departing.

In the end, Brandon held on to his wicket to reach an unbeaten 137. He struck 14 fours and six sixes in the process.

Ryan Seecharran ended with figures of 3-22, while Hoosein took 2-20.