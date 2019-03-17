Taxi driver jailed for unlicensed gun, ammo

DEVON Porter, a taxi driver of West Ruimveldt, was on Friday found guilty for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to two years in prison.

An air of sorrow filled the courtroom as Porter was found guilty for having in his possession, on August 9, 2018, at Howes Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, a .38 revolver and one round of ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

According to reports, on the day in question, police ranks were conducting their usual patrol when they observed the occupant of a motor car behaving suspiciously.

Consequently, they began to pursue the car and Porter, in his escape bid, crashed into a tree stump. Porter then threw the gun out the window.