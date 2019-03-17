MYO make light work of New Amsterdam in Inter-Jamaat softball cricket

THE MUSLIM Youth Organisation (MYO) registered an eight-wicket win over the New Amsterdam Central Mosque in the Inter-Jamaat Softball Cricket competition which continued yesterday at the Woolford Avenue ground.

New Amsterdam, who won the toss and batted first, reached 114-7 before their allotted 15 overs expired.

Middle-order batsman Safraz Kassim led the attack for the visitors. His 27 not out included a six and a four. Richard Kellowan, who scored 23 (1×4, 1×6) and opener Keon DeJesus, who also struck a four and a six in a score of 20, also had starts.

Timur Mohamed and Cheddie finished with two wickets each for the home side.

Needing to score at 7.66 runs per over, MYO raced to the target in 13.1 overs. Chien ‘Shaheed’ Gittens and Javed Kayume led from the front. Gittens, who hit two sixes and a four, finished with 29 runs, while Kayume, who exploded with four sixes, three of which were consecutive, finished with a game-high 37.

Richard Latiff and Mohamed continued the attack after the departure of the openers to add 22 (1×4, 2x6s) and 23 runs (1×4, 2x6s) respectively.