Matthews’ career best 7-wicket haul hands Barbados dominant victory

Haley Matthews produced a breathtaking allround performance with bat and ball to run riot over the Leeward Islands as Barbados claimed a seven-wicket victory in their first outing in the Colonial Medical Insurance Women’s Super50 Championship.

Playing at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Barbados skittled out Leeward Islands before lunch and then needed just 13.1 overs to overhaul their target.

Matthew’s had a career-best haul with the ball, claiming seven scalps for just 27 runs off her 8.4 overs, to bowl out Leeward Islands for just 88, while her opening knock of 23 from 18 balls (4×5) set the foundation for Barbados’ successful run chase.

Only three Leeward Islands batters managed to reach double figures with the highest score being 25 while the other highest scores were 13 and 11.

Three of Matthews’ victims were bowled while the rest were LBWs and catches; her support came from Shakira Selman who claimed one wicket from 5 overs, conceding just 8 runs.

In their chase, Barbados were given a flying start from Matthews before she was out, caught for 23, Captain Deandra Dottin then marshalled her side home, ending unbeaten on 34 (4x4s, 2x6s) to help Barbados win by 7 wickets in just 13.1 overs.

Barbados are the reigning champions of the tournament and their next opposition will be Windward Islands at the Providence National Stadium, while Guyana will face Jamaica at Everest and Leeward Islands will take on Trinidad and Tobago at Bourda.