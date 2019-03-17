I am proud of where we are and how far we have come

Dear Editor

I THANK you for permitting me valuable space in your edition to share my opinion in the public domain.

The year 2020 — at least as far as the information provided by our political czars indicates– should be the year that I as a Guyanese will become a prince, such as the likes of those on the opposite side of the globe in the Arabian peninsula; I have already invested in a golden turban for this purpose. Until this time however, I am quite content and proud of where we are and how far we have come. I am proud as I am patriotic. I love those who have respect and decency for my culture and for my country. I have no tolerance however, for anyone who may feel that they are above me or superior to me as a Guyanese– especially in my country.

A few Fridays ago, I took my family for a relaxing dinner at a dining establishment located on Quamina Street. I should mention that I support only local, home-grown restaurants, as I am not particularly fond of sending my country’s hard-earned foreign exchange towards the payment of international franchises or such. Myself and family proceeded to the garden dining area due to the fact that I have children below the age of four and they absolutely love to run and frolic beneath the big tree in the centre of the room. Within about half an hour of placing our order, we inhaled the characteristic cigar smoke which was seen coming from a couple, who appeared to be non-Guyanese.

Not wanting to spoil their Friday evening here in my beautiful country, I made a decision to move my family to another table within the inner dining room of the restaurant, since we wanted to protect our lungs (forgive me for being direct, but I am of the opinion that this makes it easier for the offenders to understand the rationale). About 15 minutes into waiting at our new, fresh table, two diners who were seated behind our table indulged in their craving. As the smoke permeated the area, I felt an urge to cough. I thought of gracefully walking over to their table to cough and empty my lungs over their dinner without the decency of covering my mouth as my mother taught me. After all, I will respect your apparent right to fill my lungs without my permission, as you should respect my right to empty them when I choose. But good sense prevailed and the waitress, sensing my frustration, apparently notified the manager. Not sure of the conversation but after many “whys,” the smokers were relocated.

Editor, I sincerely hope that you are not a smoker and if you are, I know that you will be professional in your approach to use the tools that you wield to shed some light as to where we are in this regard. With the influx of persons coming to our country in light of our new-found status, I am of the opinion that once the rules have been established, we will not be motivated to resist to guard our rights.

Sincerely,

L. Evans