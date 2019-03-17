Christiansburg-Wismar end MILO group stages undefeated

Linden’s Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) continued its unbeaten streak in the ongoing Milo schools Football tournament.

The side produced a 4-0 rout of Friendship Secondary to close off the round-robin phase of the 2019 tournament with a brace from

Tyrese Lewis (12th and 57th).

Single strikes from Felix Innis (1st) and Andre Meyers (9th) ensured that the goals were never in short supply.

Friendship was unable to muster up a serious challenge to goal.

In the second game of the day, it was a back and forth affair between Vergenoegen and Charlestown.

Ronaldo Macey of the West Demerara side opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Anthone Vascancellos 22nd minute-goal brought the scales back level.

Two minutes later, as if on cue, Macey scored his second in the 24th.

As the game wore on, things seemed to be going all Vergenoegen’s way before Vascancellos’ 43rd-minute strike brought things level. Carlos Agard’s 48th-minute strike tipped the game in favour of the Georgetown side which held to the final whistle.

The scoreline was the same as Tucville beat Tutorial 3-2 with Shawn Lewis’ brace in the 12th and 32nd and Klem Semple’s 15th- minute strike being the deciding factors.

Dellon Harry’s 27th-minute strike coupled with Stephan Millington’s 52n- minute goal were Tutorial’s strikes.