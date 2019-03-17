Bread vendor killed during home invasion

POLICE are hunting for three bandits who allegedly shot and killed a 63-year-old Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara bread vendor, during a home invasion early Sunday morning.

Clairmont Telesford called “Bread man” of 101 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, ECD, was killed while his reputed wife, Shondell Emmanuel, was tied up by the perpetrators during the ordeal.

According to reports, the couple operated a shop in front of their Beterverwagting home and about 01:30 hours, on the day in question, they were unpacking bread in their bottom-flat apartment when three masked men pounced on them. One of the men was armed with a firearm.

Guyana Chronicle was told that the couple was tied up by the three bandits and ordered to hand over their valuables or be killed.

Emmanuel took two of the bandits inside of her home while the armed perpetrator stayed with her reputed husband. The woman handed over jewellery and cash but was still assaulted.

The men, during their escape, took Telesford into the yard where he was later found motionless with injuries to the head by Emmanuel after she managed to free herself.

Telesford was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post- mortem.

Emmanuel received medical attention at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital for abrasions and was sent away. The police investigation continues.