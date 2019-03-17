Berbice Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ …Trafalgar are Champs!

By Colin Bynoe Jr.

TRAFALGAR made it two in two years, defeating a stubborn New Amsterdam Kings 1-0 in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Competition Berbice Edition which was played at the New Amsterdam Stelling Tarmac last Saturday evening.

As if to say that their win in last year’s competition was no fluke, the men from West Berbice showed skills and determination in their 2019 journey of the 10th Edition of the most exciting street football competition in Guyana.

Their journey to the finals started with a 6-2 mauling of Rose Hall. With their confidence high, they then disposed of Hopetown 3-0 while they were held to a 1-1 draw by NA Kings; nevertheless, the 2018 champions prevailed on penalty kicks 2-0.

Watched by a massive turnout of football followers who showed no biases, the final got underway in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

An Olvis Mitchell 13th-minute goal from the left flank placed his team high and mighty in the first half. Receiving the ball from the left, Mitchell sprinted his way through the challenge of the NA Kings players to hit the back of the net with ease. The second half saw Trafalgar playing a smart phase of touch plays while it was evident that they had a close eye on time. From this point, NA kings started an aggressive assault on the defending champs. A move that led them to a fair amount of scoring opportunities in the closing stages of the encounter.

Kings failed to penetrate as the final whistled was heard, and Trafalgar, the team from the West Coast of Berbice, prevailed once again as the ‘Greatest of the Streets’. They received $400,000 and the championship trophy at the presentation. In addition, Trafalgar will have the opportunity to up their stakes when they represent Berbice in the national competition.

NA Kings came second best to receive $150,000 and a large trophy. Winning the third-place playoffs was Edinburg Gunners, they pocketed $100,000.