A plea that ignores brutality victim suffered

Dear Editor

THIS is in relation to a story in your edition, of 15.3.19, headlined: “Muslim cleric gets 45-year jail term.” Yes, like all citizens who believe that such lecherous acts should attract the most severe of penalities, – I fully am in support of the trial judge’s condign sentence, which befits a monstrous crime.

However, I could not contain my extreme shock and unbelieving eyes at reading the convicted cleric attorney’s comments that “the virtual complainant received no physical injuries or psychological trauma.” I interpret this statement to be a plea of mitigation on behalf of his client.

Editor, I quite understand that every attorney’s first responsibility is to his/her client; he is therefore obligated to “pull out all the stops,” so to speak, in giving the best possible legal representation. In this instance, however, he is making a judgement that is best the domain of a medical professional.

However, it is the nature of his plea that is beyond belief, and moreover reprehensible; and I contend this, notwithstanding my remarks in the prior paragraph.

Such a plea speaks of total disregard for the victim who has suffered trauma at the hands of his convicted client; additionally, it seems directed to either reduce the severity of the sentence intended, by making a case that the offence is not a serious one, or both. For a jurist of such immense stature, a senior counsel as well, and also a former Judge, one would not, and should not expect such a statement that appears to make short shrift of a very serious offence. One wonders how would he have dealt with similar matters, as a judge?

I am neither a legally trained person, nor a medical professional; but I have read very extensively on the psychological damage that such a dastardly act, as sexual abuse, usually causes its victims; also, the burden which they have to carry, especially when such a debauchery has been experienced at such a young age. Most times, according to data, and empirical knowledge – these victims’ lives become a hell hole.

Such a comment, irrespective of being a plea, is not only cold and callous, but a naked insult to all those who have been victims of such a depravity.

Regards

Carla Mendonca