Milo schools football action resumes this weekend

SCHOOLS football action resumes this weekend as the Milo schools football tournament gets going at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

In a triple-header set to commence at noon, Ann’s Grove will take on St John’s College. This Group C challenge is to determine third place, as Christianburg/Wismar Secondary currently lead the group with six points from two games ahead of Friendship Secondary who have four.

St John’s are currently on one point from two games while Ann’s Grove are yet to score a point.

From 13:45hrs, Group D fixtures get going when fourth-placed Uitvlugt Secondary go toe-to-toe with second-placed St Cuthbert’s Mission.

Golden Grove Secondary who are group leaders against Cummings Lodge, who sit third in the group, will close off the day’s encounters.

The following day, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary will look to continue their undefeated streak atop Group C when they play second-placed Friendship Secondary

Group F action also gets going with Vergenoegen, who are also undefeated, playing second-placed Charlestown who are on four, from 13:45hrs.

Third-placed Tucville (one point) will play Tutorial Secondary (zero points) from 15:30hrs.

In other groups, Annandale Secondary head the Group A with seven points after three games with Canje second, on four points, and South Ruimveldt (two points) ahead of St Joseph (two) points by a goal difference of -1 to -6.

Group B have Bishops’ High on 7 points barely ahead of St Stanislaus College, who have the same but are behind on goal difference (+7 to +4) with Queen’s College.

Group E has Lodge Secondary leading the way with seven points ahead of President’s College (five points), St Mary’s Secondary (three points) and Marian Academy (one point).