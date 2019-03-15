Independence SC win WDCA T20 knockout final

INDEPENDENCE Sports Club (ISC) claimed a two-wicket victory against rivals McGill Super Star Sports Club in the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) T20 knockout final which was played at Joe Vieira Park recently.

The victory was the second consecutive by ISC over McGill (a Canal Number One team) in a WDCA final. Last month, Independence SC defeated McGill in the final of the WDCA 50-over President’s Cup competition also at their home ground (Joe Vieira Park).

In their most recent clash last Sunday, which was marred by injuries to a few of the visiting team’s players, Independence won the toss and opted to field. McGill, led by an unbeaten aggressive half-century from Prahalad Singh, romped to 140-8 from their allotted overs.

Singh struck six sixes and three fours in a top score of 55 not out, while former national U-19 cricketer Keshram Seyhodan added 25 (3×4, 1×6).

Off-spinner Reaz Esau led the home team’s attack with 3-17 from four overs, while Ricky Sargeant supported with 2-16 (four overs) and Ewart Samuels 2-19 (four overs).

Independence SC, in reply, were led by Vivian Beckles, who belted eight fours and three sixes in a score of 53. Mahendra Dhanpaul added 31 (3×4, 2×6), while Samuels scored 16 not out towards the end, which steered them to 141-8 in 19.2 overs.

Abdul Razack and Daniel Basdeo finished with 2-22 and 2-33 respectively, while former national U-19 captain Travis Persaud took 1-8.