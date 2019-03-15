GMR&SC gaining sponsorship momentum ahead of drag race

MOHAMED’S Enterprise, Delco Ice Factory, Trans-Pacific Motor Spares are among some of the sponsors listed for next weekend’s Drag Race meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

Sponsors released by the club last evening were BM Soat Auto Sales, Motor Trend Service Centre, Supreme Ventures, and Air Services Limited.

Power Line, Cyril’s Taxi, Omega Brokers, Enetworks, Prem’s Electrical, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station and Super Bet had confirmed their sponsorship up to press time.

Mohamed’s Enterprise announced earlier this week that it would sponsor the extension of the current drag strip from 1 000ft to 1 320ft or an international quarter-mile.

The sponsorship will definitely be a welcome push for an event that was postponed by one week, and for a club which has placed the infrastructure of racing on the front burner for 2019.

Already, GMR&SC has constructed new sections of the pit area to ensure that more competitors can be housed during its year-end international circuit racing event.

The construction of the launch pad for the drag strip is also something that the Rameez Mohamed-headed club has been doing recently.

The plan is to have it ready for the March 24 event.