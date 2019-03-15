Freedom Family celebrates 5 years with appreciation party for fans and their friends

To celebrate their fifth year in the entertainment fraternity, Freedom Family is hosting an appreciation party in Guyana for persons who have been continuously supporting their events over the years.

The party is themed ‘FWB – Friends With Benefits’ and is slated for May 24 at the Demerara Cricket Ground (DCC), Lance Gibbs Street Queenstown.

The CEO of the international promotion group, Marlon Jacobs, told ‘The Buzz Magazine’ that the concept behind the name stems from the concept of the whole party.

“It’s basically an appreciation fete, where all my supporters can benefit from a pass that allows a plus one. A friend can benefit from your pass, so you can bring anyone of your choice,” Jacobs related.

Jacobs said that he started promoting nine years ago as a freshman in college in New York. However, his company, ‘Freedom Family’ was formed on May 24th 2010, after along with a group of his friends from school held an event dubbed ‘Freedom’, inside Club Monaco.

Since then, Freedom Family has been hosting parties every year, not just in Guyana, but other Caribbean countries and states in the US as well.

Jacobs, who is also known as ‘Freedom Boss’, explained that because of the love and support he gets every year from his Guyanese patrons, the anniversary celebration had to be one that gives back.

“At friends with benefits 2019, patrons can expect a completely different line up of DJs, great ambiance, and lots of new faces. We are putting in the extra to ensure our fans feel the appreciation we have for their continued support they give us. They will also benefit from the drinks specials we have; buy one bottle of ‘henny’, ciroc, black label or grey goose and get a second bottle at half price,” Jacobs said.

Those are but a few of the expectations persons can have for FWB, he added. The early bird tickets are limited for only $2000 and the VIP $10,000. Each ticket purchased, allows you in, and a friend can benefit as well.