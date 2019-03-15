Empire Media Inc. rolls out ‘Lock De Scene’

EMPIRE Media Inc. will be hosting Guyana’s premier DJ competition, ‘Art of War 2019’, in July and, as they prepare to do so, they have partnered with XL Energy Drink to launch an inaugural DJ battle tournament called “Lock the Scene”.

The objective of the DJ tournament, according to the organisers, is to bring young and unknown DJs on the dancehall scene.

“It will run for two months, and at the end the winner will receive $100,000, a spot in ‘Art of War 2019’ and Ambassadorship for XL Energy Drink,” Empire Media said in a release.

According to Empire, since the start of the tournament, it has generated much interest, with patrons flocking to Swag City in West Ruimveldt (formerly Ballers Bar) to witness their favourite DJ do battle.

Kicking off the tournament in Week One, DJ Derrick of Blazing Fire Sound out of Linden, was victorious over DJ Famous of Pier 1 Sound from Georgetown; with DJ Guy from Bartica conquering his opponents DJs Jameel & Hardcore out of Ricochet Sound in Georgetown.

Week Two saw another Lindener, DJ Bandit of Spotlight Sound, being triumphant over DJ Hype of Roses International Sound from Georgetown; and DJ Chappy out of Bartica vanquishing his opponents, DJ Lance & Rich of Dynamite Sound from the West Side.

Up next on Monday, DJ Kevin of Royalty Vibes from the West Side will face off against DJ Red Man and Jermaine of TnT Sound; while Shocking Vibes Sound will do battle against Fabulous Sound from the East Coast of Demerara.

The winners of each week will face off against each other, and the best two will go to the finals.

The action starts from 10pm every Monday at Swag City in West Ruimveldt (formerly Ballers Bar.) Join in the excitement!