DCB Inter-association U-17 cricket

East Coast defend 168 to win title

EAST Coast played unbeaten throughout to win the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB Inter-association Under-17 title yesterday at Lusignan.

Yesterday’s final-round win against East Bank by 54 runs, was the third consecutive one for the East Coast side.

They managed to defend 168 with ease. Reynaldo Mohamed was most instrumental in bowling out their opponents for just 114, collecting 4-17 while Rudranauth Kission, Ajay Gainda and Edmond Pearson took a wicket a piece.

After deciding to bowl first, East Bank bowlers used the conditions well much to the delight of their skipper and produced a disciplined effort to limit the East Coast side to 168-5.

For the hosts, Chetram Balgobin top-scored with a brutal 57, inclusive of four fours and five sixes. On a slow Lusignan track Elnathan Sukhnandan, Matthew Nandu and Jafar Pinder, proved to be handy with figures of 2-19, 2-19 and 2-41 respectively.

East Coast lost openers Mark Sukhai (6) and Mohamed (12), at 47-2. However, Romel Datterdeen (25) and Chanderpaul Ramraj (21), then added 33 for the third-wicket before a middle-order batting collapse saw the hosts lose four quick wickets for just 26 runs.

At that point the left-handed Balgobin single-handedly took control of the scoring until his dismissal. He added 51 for the sixth-wicket with Kissoon, who remained unbeaten on 13.

East Bank then suffered two early setbacks which eventually crippled their run chase. They lost Rahul Singh and Mavendra Dindyal without scoring. Nandu and Thaddeus Lovell then added 44 for the third-wicket but after the partnership was broken, the innings went downhill.

Nandu top-scored with a well-composed 54 and was supported by Rivaldo Phillips who chipped in with 21. Lovell made 10 in a disappointing batting display.

Meanwhile, at Wales, Georgetown whipped West Demerara by 121 runs.

The City team made 161-5 from a reduced 39 overs due to rain. Brandon Jaikaran top-scored with 50, Zechariah Mootoo scored 34 not out while Niran Bissu hit 29. Bowling for West Demerara, Daniel Roberts took 2-25 and Nityanand Mathura 2-27.

In reply, West Demerara struggled to reach their target and fell for a meagre 40 from just 21.2 overs. Andre Seepersaud was the only batsman to reach a double figure, with 12. Daniel Mootoo was the most destructive bowler grabbing 4-9 while support was gained from Joel Gilkes who took 3-9.