Buzzing This Weekend

IT’S time for the weekend again people, and it’s time to keep you in the loop with what’s ‘buzzing’ in and around Guyana.

Today

Head down to the Pegasus poolside, Ignite Bar and Grill every Friday and Saturday for fun, food, and entertainment!

On a $1000 budget? Tower Suites $1000 Poolside Happy Hour continues from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, with $1000 specials. Enjoy a Burger and Beer, any margarita, or beer specials for only $1000 at the Tower Poolside

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents “Latin Night”. Get two Desperados Tequila Beers for $1000

Tomorrow

704 Sports Bar presents Saint Patrick’s Weekend. Enjoy Guinness Glazed wings and burgers, Irish shots, cocktails and car bombs along with great music, great food and a great atmosphere

The premier all black is back. It’s “Black Sag: Legendary Edition” the official birthday celebration of Sean Major. Featuring DJ Puffy from Barbados, alongside Guyana’s Gully Ras and Diamond, DJ Country Boy and Mix Master Toney. Tickets: $3000

It’s time to show off your talent. Aracari Resort presents Karaoke and Dance this and every Saturday. Enjoy karaoke, dance and dinner, featuring Reyaz Rafeek and Group

Aura Sky Lounge presents Seductive Saturdays! Doors open at 8pm!

Sunday

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents “Dinner with 70s and 80s music. Sundays were meant for 70’s & 80’s!

Party Sundays continue at Club Privilege. Everybody free before 22:00hrs. Drink specials all night, free Bacardi shots on entry. Music by fusion DJs, Stereo Sonic DJs, Boom DJs and other DJs passing through