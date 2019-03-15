All set for ‘Rang Rasiya’ this weekend

THE Arthur Chung Conference Centre is set to come alive tomorrow with “Rang Rasiya”, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s annual Phagwah Mela, a prelude to Holi, the spring festival.

The event will feature some of Guyana’s finest artistes on stage, such as Mona Gowkaran, Ganindra and Shivanad Singh. The much-acclaimed Dharmic Nritya Sangh of the ever-popular Naya Zamana fame will be performing vibrant and beautiful dances against a resplendent backdrop of colours.

Children and adults alike can enjoy a delicious feast of sweets and savouries, Indian curries and more. Tickets cost $500 (adults), children under five are free. No alcohol will be allowed.

The event is organised by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha to usher in the spring festival of Phagwah. The Sabha will be hosting its Holi Utsav on March 21 at the Everest Cricket Club. Admission’s free.