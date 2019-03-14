President wary of transnational threats

…urges collaboration to tackle TIP, narco, weapons trafficking

WARNING that peace in the region could be endangered by transnational threats such as trafficking in people, weapons and narcotics, President David Granger on Wednesday said Guyana will continue to seek support through partnerships with other states which have an interest in preserving the Americas as a zone of peace.

He made the remarks at the accreditation of new United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, at the Ministry of the Presidency. “Guyana is a small state. It is resolved, however, to defend its territory, dismantle transnational criminal networks and develop its natural resources for the benefit of its people,” President Granger told the US top diplomat here.

He said the capabilities of the criminal cartels could exceed those of small states such as Guyana. “We must seek support, through partnerships with other states which have an interest in preserving the Caribbean and the South American Continent as a zone of peace,” said President Granger.

Additionally, President David Granger reminded that Guyana and the U.S. have enjoyed cordial relations for more than five decades in the areas of commerce, defence, the economy, energy, public health, public security and youth empowerment. “Our relations are founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security,” President Granger said.

The Head of State said both countries share the values of respect for the rule of law and civil rights. He said, too, that Guyana looks forward to the support of friendly states in its legitimate quest to protect itself against threats to its people, its economy and its territorial integrity and sovereignty. “The preservation of regional peace and stability is vital to protecting our common interests. We welcome investment from foreign firms and will work towards ensuring a safe, stable and secure environment for investors,” said President Granger.

Additionally, the President noted that Guyana is moving towards the establishment of a ‘green state’ within the Guiana Shield of the South American continent. “The ‘green state’ would emphasise the protection of our environment, the preservation of our biodiversity, the promotion of renewable energy and the adaption of practical measures to ensure climate adaptation,” President Granger said.