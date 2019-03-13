North Rupununi villages get ambulance, water pump

…two miles road to be constructed at Yakarinta

Government continues its outreach to villages across the hinterland with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs donating a number of items:- an ambulance to the community of Annai and a brush cutter and a water pump to the community of Yakarinta.

The ambulance arrived in Annai last Thursday and was handed over by to the community by Ministerial Adviser Mervyn Williams and Legal Assistant David James on Tuesday. The ambulance will serve the 14 villages in the North Rupununi.

Meanwhile, Yakarinta also received on Tuesday, its water pump and a brush cutter from the ministry. Over one hundred villagers turned out to the meet with the ministry officials during the handing over of the equipment. At the meeting villagers were brought up-to-date with a number of matters including the planned construction of the two miles access road to the village landing at the cost of $25M. This sum is provided for in 2019 budget.

Yakarinta with a population of just over 600 has never before had a proper road leading to the village.