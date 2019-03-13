Mohamed’s Enterprise sponsors GMR&SC drag strip extension

LOCAL business Mohamed’s Enterprise has set itself in pole position to create another first for motor racing when it announced its sponsorship to extend the drag strip at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

The company, which runs Team Mohamed’s Enterprise camp, which includes the current strip record holding Nissan GTR Goliath, has opted to fund the lengthening of the strip from 1 000ft to 1 320ft or a full quarter-mile.

Upon completion of the strip, it will be the first recorded and timed quarter-mile run in the history of drag racing locally.

Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) president Rameez Mohamed confirmed it on Tuesday evening, saying, “Thanks to Mohamed’s Enterprise and their continued support.”

He explained the difficulty with running the quarter mile as against the 1 000ft that was used in the past.

“The (ending) part where we usually end the race has a huge drop and for the high-powered car reaching that speed and dropping off would be dangerous. I was going to run the 1 000ft,” Rameez added.

Goliath is the current strip record-holder with 7.52 second time.

The team also just procured the EKanoo racing Nissan GTR, a former world recording drag car

Apart from that, the team have been the defending circuit racing Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) superstock champions for the last two years.

Meanwhile, the club itself has been progressing with works on the launch pad for the strip.

Set at the north westerly side of the track, the pad, once complete, will signify a major boost to current president Rameez Mohamed’s plan for an improved infrastructure.